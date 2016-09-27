De'Andre Coley first Arkansas player to be ejected in 2 years

— Safety De'Andre Coley, who was ejected for a targeting call in the second quarter on an incomplete third-down pass from the Texas A&M 4, will be available for Saturday's game against Alcorn State after missing the second half against the Aggies.

"We've got to use it as a teaching moment," defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "To get to where we want to go defensively we've got to be able to come up big in critical moments and we've got to be able to play a little bit smarter. That's one of those areas that we have got to continue to improve in."

Coach Bret Bielema said the targeting ejection was Arkansas' first since Rohan Gaines was ejected for a second-half hit against LSU in 2014.

Bielema said he almost included a clip of targeting plays in a video presentation to the team last Thursday.

"I didn't do it and now I'm just sitting here with this empty feeling, because it was obviously a huge play that resulted in points for them," he said. "We were off the field."

Sports on 09/27/2016