Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, September 27, 2016, 12:43 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

De'Andre Coley first Arkansas player to be ejected in 2 years

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.

arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-watches-a-replay-after-safety-deandre-coley-was-flagged-for-targeting-during-a-game-against-texas-am-on-saturday-sept-24-2016-in-arlington-texas

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema watches a replay after safety De'Andre Coley was flagged for targeting during a game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.

FAYETTEVILLE — Safety De'Andre Coley, who was ejected for a targeting call in the second quarter on an incomplete third-down pass from the Texas A&M 4, will be available for Saturday's game against Alcorn State after missing the second half against the Aggies.

"We've got to use it as a teaching moment," defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "To get to where we want to go defensively we've got to be able to come up big in critical moments and we've got to be able to play a little bit smarter. That's one of those areas that we have got to continue to improve in."

Coach Bret Bielema said the targeting ejection was Arkansas' first since Rohan Gaines was ejected for a second-half hit against LSU in 2014.

Bielema said he almost included a clip of targeting plays in a video presentation to the team last Thursday.

"I didn't do it and now I'm just sitting here with this empty feeling, because it was obviously a huge play that resulted in points for them," he said. "We were off the field."

Sports on 09/27/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: De'Andre Coley first Arkansas player to be ejected in 2 years

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online