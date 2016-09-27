Worker threatens woman, locks himself inside her Pulaski County home, police say

A Jacksonville man was charged with aggravated assault after he threatened a North Little Rock woman and locked himself inside her home, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Scott C. Williams, 41, was hired to do work on the woman's house, authorities said. While performing that work, Williams allegedly became verbally abusive, grabbed a stick and raised it above his head in a striking motion, according to a police report.

Williams then locked himself inside the woman's home after she ran to a neighbor's house to call 911, the report said. Williams was arrested around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail later Tuesday morning with bail set at $5,000. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 1.