Little Rock police open investigation into state representative's arrest

The Little Rock Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the arrest of a state representative after he taped a traffic stop downtown Monday.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said the decision was made Tuesday morning by Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner to look into state Rep. John Walker's arrest on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental operations.

Walker, a 79-year-old Democrat from Little Rock, was recording officers as they stopped a driver for reportedly not having a license plate. When officers thought Walker and another Little Rock lawyer, Omavi Kushukuru, 29, moved too close to the scene, police arrested them, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

McClanahan said it is not clear how long the investigation will take, adding that police are reviewing dashboard-camera video from the scene of the stop at Commerce and East Ninth streets.

He added that no one had been suspended or terminated in the police department as of Tuesday.

Additional information is set to be released later in the day, and dash-cam video will be made available later this week, McClanahan said.

