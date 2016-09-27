Man found dead on guardrail had eaten up to $500,000 in heroin, coroner says

CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania coroner says a Guatemalan found dead over a guardrail had swallowed up to $500,000 worth of heroin and was killed when one of the packets burst.

Clearfield County Coroner Mike Morris told WJAC-TV that he's working with state police and drug enforcement agents to determine the source and destination of the drugs.

Morris said the man's name is Boris Reyes, though he has yet to confirm the man's age.

A passing motorist found the body along a rural road Sept. 16.

Authorities had suspected Reyes was a drug courier. They say tests indicate he had swallowed "multiple packets" of heroin worth a total of $250,000 to $500,000.

Morris won't say how the drugs were packaged.