Police: Woman robs Arby's restaurant, flees in taxi cab
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:53 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida woman faces armed robbery charges after police say she robbed an Arby's restaurant in Gainesville and then hailed a cab to get away.
A Gainesville police report says 20-year-old Keshunte L. Taylor pointed a gun at a clerk on Sunday morning and demanded money.
Authorities say Taylor took more than $200 from three registers at the fast-food restaurant.
The Gainesville Sun reports Taylor hopped in a cab, which police stopped a couple of blocks away.
Police say they recovered a gun and $219.
Taylor remains in the Alachua County Jail. Records don't indicate whether she's hired a lawyer.
