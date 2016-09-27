Turks say 2 strikes by Kurds killed 10

ANKARA, Turkey — Kurdish rebels staged two attacks against security forces in southeastern Turkey on Monday, killing 10 security force members and wounding eight others, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

Anadolu Agency said militants belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party ambushed soldiers providing security along the construction of the Sirnak-Van highway in Sirnak province near the border with Iraq.

Six soldiers were killed and two wounded in the assault. Anadolu said an operation has begun to apprehend the rebels, with officials saying one of the militants responsible had been killed.

Earlier Monday, Anadolu reported Kurdish rebels had detonated a roadside bomb, near the border with Syria.

