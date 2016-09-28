Austin Allen undergoing extra treatment this week

— Austin Allen’s week has been filled with cold tub visits and E-Stim massages.

Arkansas’ junior quarterback has done both in an effort to recover physically after taking a beating in the Razorbacks’ 45-24 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Allen threw for a career-high 371 yards and two touchdowns, but the impressive productivity often came at a price. He was regularly pressured, knocked down more than 10 times and sacked once as the Hogs struggled to protect him.

“This week was a little different,” Allen said. “Been in there every morning, every afternoon after practice. You’ve got to treat your body right so you can come out and play every Saturday.”

Allen met with the media at 6:15 p.m. following Wednesday’s practice and then went in for another 30-minute cold-tub session. He’s done them twice daily — once in the morning and once in the evening — since Saturday.

He’s also had plenty of E-Stim massages.

“Basically all day long,” Allen said of how frequently he’s received the massages. “… They’re pretty nice.”

Allen will make his fifth career start Saturday against Alcorn State in Little Rock. The first four have been highly impressive. He leads the SEC in completion percentage (66.9), ranks third in QB rating (159.4) and fourth in both passing yards (1,026) and touchdown passes (9).