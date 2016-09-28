Clown sighting reported in another part of Arkansas, sheriff's office says

Another clown sighting has been reported in an Arkansas county, authorities say.

Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith said Tuesday night that his office had received one unverified report involving four people traveling around as clowns on West Merriman Avenue in Wynne.

In a statement, Smith said he has zero tolerance for the reports, referring to dressing up as a clown as an act of "foolishness."

Clown sightings have been reported in different parts of the state since late August amid such reports in multiple Southern states.

"If someone wishes to dress up and conceal their identity with the intent to scare or harass our citizens, they will be arrested and transported to the sheriff's office," he said.

Since last month, unverified clown sightings have also been reported in Pine Bluff near its border with White Hall, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Days after the reports in White Hall, police said an internal investigation is ongoing into one of the city's school resources officers, who faces disciplinary action after posing in a clown costume for a photo that was posted online.

A call to the Cross County sheriff's office for more information was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.