Deal reached to keep U.S. government running, help Flint

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders have broken a stalemate over money to address the Flint, Mich., water crisis, clearing the way Wednesday for a spending bill needed to keep the government running until December. The spending measure also would provide long-delayed money to fight the Zika virus and help Louisiana rebuild from last month's disastrous floods.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the breakthrough on Flint "will help unlock" the short-term government spending bill, which has been stalled in the Senate.

The deal would avert a potential federal shutdown and comes just three days before the midnight deadline to keep the government open. It caps a lengthy battle over Zika spending, a months' long struggle over Flint, and late pressure to provide flood aid to Louisiana.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that he is "hopeful that we will soon reach an agreement with our Democratic colleagues to move forward" on the stopgap spending bill measure and Zika aid.

After meeting with McConnell on Wednesday morning, top Senate Democrat Harry Reid of Nevada said that "I am convinced that there's going to be help for Flint" in the post-election lame duck session and said that the stopgap spending measure should advance as early as Wednesday.

