Wednesday, September 28, 2016, 3 p.m.
Man brings his own diamond to propose at Crater of Diamonds State Park

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.

bryar-bequette-of-st-louis-proposes-to-his-girlfriend-brooke-oostendorp

PHOTO BY BETTY COORS AT THE CRATER OF DIAMONDS STATE PARK

Bryar Bequette, of St. Louis proposes to his girlfriend, Brooke Oostendorp

Instead of relying on fate to find a diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park, a Missouri man brought one of his own when he proposed to his girlfriend earlier this month.

Bryar Bequette of St. Louis started saving up for the engagement ring he would give his girlfriend, Brooke Oostendorp, more than a year ago, according to Park Interpreter Betty Coors. He found the state park online and called ahead to make sure a staff member could photograph the proposal, Coors said.

The couple made the 463-mile trip to stay at the park campgrounds, and on the morning of Sept. 17, they headed to a gemstone dig site. Bequette stowed the ring inside his boot and sock to keep his future fiance from finding it, Coors said.

During their search, Bequette dropped to one knee and popped the question, and Oostendorp said yes. The moment was captured on camera by Coors, who was ready to take pictures nearby, she said.

