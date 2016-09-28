Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, September 28, 2016, 3:01 p.m.
Official: 2 students, 1 teacher wounded in S.C. school shooting; teen in custody

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:02 p.m. Updated today at 2:16 p.m.

TOWNVILLE, S.C. — A law enforcement officer says two students and a teacher have been wounded and flown to hospitals after a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school.

Speaking on live television, the unidentified officer said all other students at the Townville Elementary School were safe after the shooting Wednesday and that parents are being told to pick up their children at a nearby church.

The school is located near the Georgia state line.

