Vehicle rolls back, kills 4-month-old Arkansas girl

A 4-month-old girl died after she was run over Monday by an SUV at Lake Bentonville, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

The girl and her family were visiting the lake when their SUV "unintentionally rolled backward" over the girl, the news release stated.

The girl was taken to Northwest Medical Center and then airlifted to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., where she later died, according to the news release.

The news release does not identify the girl or her family, but says they are from Centerton.

Metro on 09/28/2016

Print Headline: Vehicle rolls back, kills 4-month-old