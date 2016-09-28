Vehicle rolls back, kills 4-month-old Arkansas girl
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
Sign up for free, daily email alerts from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
A 4-month-old girl died after she was run over Monday by an SUV at Lake Bentonville, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.
The girl and her family were visiting the lake when their SUV "unintentionally rolled backward" over the girl, the news release stated.
The girl was taken to Northwest Medical Center and then airlifted to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., where she later died, according to the news release.
The news release does not identify the girl or her family, but says they are from Centerton.
Metro on 09/28/2016
Print Headline: Vehicle rolls back, kills 4-month-old
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Vehicle rolls back, kills 4-month-old Arkansas girl
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.