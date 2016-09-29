$14 million donation to aid water, forests in Arkansas, Texas

LITTLE ROCK — The Nature Conservancy and BHP Billiton say a donation from the company will help improve water quality in Arkansas and aid conservation efforts near Houston.

A $14 million donation targets riverfront property and forestland in the two states. The selected sites are Greers Ferry Lake watershed in Arkansas and the Columbia Bottomlands in Texas. In Texas, the Nature Conservancy has purchased nearly 1,900 acres of forested land on the Brazos and San Bernard rivers. The bottomlands are a major stopover for migratory birds.

Funds have also been used to buy 1,840 acres on the upper Little Red River. The area has more than 80 native fish and aquatic species, including some found nowhere else.

The Nature Conservancy and BHP Billiton announced the work Thursday.