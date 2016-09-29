Cuts will cost us

In recent years, it seems we see an increasing number of stories in the media about tragic incidents involving people with untreated mental illness. While not all of these tragedies can be prevented, we should make every effort to treat mentally ill adults and seriously emotionally disturbed children with mental health services.

Now Arkansas, which already spends less on mental health services per capita than almost any other state, is poised to cut these vital services. The state's Office of Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) has proposed cutting programs ranging from group therapy to treatment services for children and adolescents. Created in 2014 to address Medicaid fraud, OMIG's proposed reductions come at a time when Arkansas' neighboring states are increasing funding for mental-illness treatment.

Perhaps states bolstering their mental health budgets understand what Arkansas does not: that mental health disorders in America are far more prevalent than people realize.

One in five adults experiences a mental illness every year. Mental health conditions are more common than cancer, cardiovascular problems, diabetes and a host of other illnesses. Nearly 25 million Americans are battling addictions like substance-abuse disorders from prescription pain medications.

At the same time, the state's director of Medicaid has proposed eliminating what's known as collateral therapy, a service used primarily for children, adolescents and their families. This type of therapy involves confidential discussions between the therapist and influential adults in the child's life such as teachers, school counselors, religious leaders and physicians.

Does the Medicaid director believe that consulting with a child's teacher or physician is not an important step in gathering information to develop an effective treatment plan for these youth and their families? These children and young adults cannot be treated in a vacuum, and tying a therapist's hands by not allowing payment for these critical services only places more roadblocks on the road to a child's recovery.

While the intent of the proposed cuts is to save money, the end result will eventually cost more taxpayer dollars. True, some budget money will be saved by cutting services to some of the most vulnerable citizens in our society, but expenditures will be tripled in other areas. Slashing these programs will result in increased emergency-room visits and longer and more expensive hospitalizations--all of which cost taxpayers more in the long run. Also, the current jail overcrowding situation in Arkansas will surely worsen, hampering criminal-justice reforms sought by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislature.

Without adequate treatment, the consequences of mental illness on people and on our society are staggering. The economic cost of untreated mental illness in our country is more than $100 billion every year in unnecessary disability, unemployment, substance abuse, inappropriate incarceration and suicide.

The good news is that treatment works. Community mental health centers across Arkansas that my organization represents focus on the whole person, with emphasis on physical, mental and emotional wellness. We treat people with mental illness regardless of their ability to pay. Some 70 to 90 percent of people who receive treatment have significant reduction of symptoms and improved quality of life.

OMIG's shortsighted cuts are not only unfair, they're unnecessary. The state's Division of Behavioral Health is set to implement its Transformation Plan on July 1, 2017. This plan will address any changes needed in Arkansas' mental health services. Why start cutting services and placing people in harm's way before a long-term plan is in place?

Reducing funding for essential mental health programs typically results in tragic and costly outcomes. People in Arkansas who need mental health services do not magically disappear when funding is slashed. With nowhere else to turn, they end up homeless, in jail and in emergency rooms. OMIG needs to reconsider these drastic cost-cutting measures and wait nine months for a comprehensive plan to be put into place.

If comparisons of surrounding states of expenditures for cancer treatment showed Arkansas spent more, would we cut delivery of chemo-therapy?

Dianne Skaggs is executive director of the Mental Health Council of Arkansas.

Editorial on 09/29/2016