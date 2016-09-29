Hog commit Josh Paul way ahead of junior season

Arkansas linebacker commitment Josh Paul has almost accumulated as many tackles as he did last year early into his senior season.

He deflects praise for his play this year.

“My season has been amazing so far, thanks to my team and coaches,” Paul said. “We are 4-0 and looking to accomplish great things and make history this year.”

Paul, 6-2, 205, 4.76, seconds in the 40 yard dash, of New Orleans De La Salle picked the Hogs over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools like Ole Miss, Purdue, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Tulane and others in June.

As a junior, Paul played linebacker and safety and recorded 43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 7 sacks and 2 defensive touchdowns and named to New Orleans Advocate All-Area first-team for classes 3A, 2A and 1A.

In four games almost exclusively at linebacker this season, he has 42 tackles, a sack, 5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles with one returned for a 60 yard score. He also has an interception and a blocked punt.

In an earlier interview, De la Salle Coach Ryan Manale said the Hogs are getting a player with tremendous potential.

“They’re getting a player with plenty of upside,” Manale said. “His weight isn’t where it needs to be, but in a year you’ll see him gain 25 to 35 pounds of muscle at Arkansas.”

Receivers coach Michael Smith is a big reason for his pledge to Arkansas.

“He is a straight-forward type of guy,” Paul said. “I respect that about our relationship and that’s really will keep me on the right path and being successful.”

Paul believes the Hogs will improve as the season progresses.

“The SEC is the best of the best, anything can happen,” he said. “I think the team has played well, but as the season goes on, I think that they will get better each week.”

Manale said Paul didn't attend any camps despite LSU wanting him to attend their camp.

“LSU tried to get him to camp, and he just didn’t go,” Manale said. “I was in contact with them multiple times to get him up there.”