Home /
Man pleads innocent to putting glass shards in cups to be sent to restaurants
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky man accused of placing shards of glass in a shipment of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded innocent.
The Bowling Green Daily News reported that 41-year-old Waylon J. Horton of Munfordville pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to one count of consumer product tampering.
Horton was initially charged in July. Michigan-based Dart Container Corp. contacted authorities about possible product tampering involving Horton while he was employed by the company.
Dart Container President Jim Lammers said in a statement then that a customer received a shipment of cups contaminated with glass. Lammers called the incident a "deliberate attack" on Dart and not the result of a failure in safety protocols. Dart Container subsequently terminated Horton's employment and removed all contaminated cups from circulation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man pleads innocent to putting glass shards in cups to be sent to restaurants
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.