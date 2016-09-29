Student arrested after wearing gorilla mask to Black Lives Matter protest, officials say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A student at East Tennessee State University has been arrested after disrupting a Black Lives Matter event on campus wearing a gorilla mask, carrying around a rope and trying to hand out bananas, officials say.

Media outlets reported that Tristan Rettke was charged with one count of civil-rights intimidation.

Witnesses took photos and video of the man walking up to demonstrators Wednesday carrying a burlap sack that had a marijuana leaf and a Confederate battle flag printed on it. Rettke told police that he went to the event to provoke protesters.

The university in a statement expressed anger at Rettke's conduct and commended students for exercising restraint in the face of offensive behavior.