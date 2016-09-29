Home /
Student arrested after wearing gorilla mask to Black Lives Matter protest, officials say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:02 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A student at East Tennessee State University has been arrested after disrupting a Black Lives Matter event on campus wearing a gorilla mask, carrying around a rope and trying to hand out bananas, officials say.
Media outlets reported that Tristan Rettke was charged with one count of civil-rights intimidation.
Witnesses took photos and video of the man walking up to demonstrators Wednesday carrying a burlap sack that had a marijuana leaf and a Confederate battle flag printed on it. Rettke told police that he went to the event to provoke protesters.
The university in a statement expressed anger at Rettke's conduct and commended students for exercising restraint in the face of offensive behavior.
DontSweatIt says... September 29, 2016 at 2:23 p.m.
What about freedom of speech & expression? Sad
RaylanGivens says... September 29, 2016 at 3:01 p.m.
He's lucky to be alive; too bad they didn't remove him from the gene pool permanently. What a loser
