2 Arkansans killed when car leaves road, hits tree, police say

Two north Arkansas residents were killed when the car they were traveling in struck a tree earlier this week in Sharp County, according to state police.

In a preliminary report released Friday, authorities said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:12 p.m. Monday when Zachary Michael Allis, 24, of Highland lost control of the 2006 Kia Optima he was driving on U.S. 63.

Allis failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to leave the road and strike a nearby tree, according to state police.

Pankey and a passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Rayn Malia Alliss of Highland, died in the crash, the report states.

Travel conditions at the time of the evening crash were described by state police as clear and dry.

Their deaths were the 392nd and 393rd reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary information.