Arkansas man accused of selling stolen lawn ornaments

A man profited off several lawn ornaments he took from areas of Baxter County, applying a coat of paint on some before selling them to a secondhand store, authorities say.

Michael Ransom Hobbs, 24, of Mountain Home is accused of stealing the concrete garden sculptures, many of which depicted lions, over a four-month period at addresses on Westmorland Lane, Buzzard Roost Road, Baxter County Road 457 and West Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On Monday, a Mountain Home resident on Westmorland Lane reported the theft of two lawn ornaments valued at $800. While driving through Gassville, the owners said they noticed what appeared to be their sculptures at Sunshine Antiques on Main Street and later returned to verify.

The owner of the thrift shop said he had purchased those items as well as others from Hobbs for months. Collectively, the stolen lawn ornaments were valued at $1,800.

Hobbs was arrested Wednesday and faces one felony count of theft of property and four misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, according to authorities.

He was later released from the Baxter County jail on $10,000 bond, records show. Hobbs has an appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court set for Oct. 6.

Anyone with knowledge of stolen garden sculptures in Baxter County is asked to call the sheriff's office at (870) 425-7000.