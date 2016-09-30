Home /
Driver killed when vehicle veers into ditch along Arkansas highway, ejecting him
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:48 a.m.
An Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle veered off the road and hit a ditch Thursday night, authorities said.
Keeven Pankey, 22, of Reyno was driving east in a 2009 Chevrolet on Arkansas 328 outside Reyno in Randolph County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]
The Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and then overturned, according to the report. Pankey, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m., state police said.
Officials said the weather at the time was clear and the road was dry.
Pankey's death was the 391st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Driver killed when vehicle veers into ditch along Arkansas highway, ejecting him
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.