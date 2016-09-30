Driver killed when vehicle veers into ditch along Arkansas highway, ejecting him

An Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle veered off the road and hit a ditch Thursday night, authorities said.

Keeven Pankey, 22, of Reyno was driving east in a 2009 Chevrolet on Arkansas 328 outside Reyno in Randolph County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

The Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and then overturned, according to the report. Pankey, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m., state police said.

Officials said the weather at the time was clear and the road was dry.

Pankey's death was the 391st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.