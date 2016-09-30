Family Dollar in Little Rock robbed at gunpoint

A Family Dollar in Little Rock was robbed Thursday night by two men, one of whom was armed, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers arrived at the location at 5200 W. 65th St. around 8:25 p.m. and secured the area, according to a police report. An employee, Kendrick Alexander, told investigators two men entered the business and robbed them, police said.

A woman in the store told authorities one of the men pointed a chrome gun at her and said to give him the money while the other man guarded the door, according to the report.

While the woman got the money out of the cash drawer, the assailant began counting down from 10, she told police. She said she threw the money on the counter and got down on the ground, according to the report.

The robbers were described on the report as black men between 20 and 35 years old who each weighed roughly 140 pounds. They reportedly left the area on foot before officers arrived.

The amount of money that was stolen was not disclosed in the report.