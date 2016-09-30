Man who had 11 pounds of meth gets 12½ years

FORT SMITH -- A member of a methamphetamine trafficking ring was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 12 years and six months in prison after he was caught with 11 pounds of the drug hidden in a car.

Jose Mendez-Alvarado, 39, of Fort Smith pleaded guilty in January to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Court records showed the government dismissed five counts against Mendez-Alvarado of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to distribute.

According to court records, the government had been investigating the drug ring, which resulted in 15 indictments. Mendez-Alvarado worked with Armando Picazo and his wife Maria Martinez to transport large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Fort Smith for distribution in the Fort Smith area.

In June 2015, Mendez-Alvarado and Picazo made arrangements for Mendez-Alvarado to make a drug run to California, according to court records. On his return to Fort Smith, Mendez-Alvarado was pulled over for a traffic stop and gave police permission to search the car he was driving. According to court records, the 11 pounds of methamphetamine was found in the car.

Picazo, 30, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Martinez, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Eleven others received prison terms ranging from 12 years and seven months to two years and six months, mostly on conspiracy charges.

One other defendant in the case, Jose Christian Lemus-Vanegas, 34, of Houston, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and is awaiting sentencing, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

NW News on 09/30/2016