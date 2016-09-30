Israelis, world leaders gather for Peres funeral

JERUSALEM — Shimon Peres was laid to rest on Friday in a ceremony attended by thousands of admirers and dozens of international dignitaries — in a final tribute to a man who personified the history of Israel during a remarkable seven-decade political career and who came to be seen by many as a visionary and symbol of hopes of Mideast peace.

U.S. President Barack Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas headlined a long list of world leaders who converged on Israel's national cemetery, Mount Herzl, for the event. In a nod to the Palestinian leader, Abbas sat in the front row at the memorial service.

In a heartfelt eulogy, Obama said that Peres showed that "justice and hope" are at the heart of Israel's Zionist ideals.

"Shimon never saw his dream of peace fulfilled," Obama said. "And yet he did not stop dreaming, and he did not stop working."

Obama described the unlikely friendship he forged with Peres given their vastly different backgrounds.

"It was so surprising to see the two of us, where we had started, talking together in the White House, meeting here in Israel," he said. "I think both of us understood that we were here only because in some way we reflected the magnificent story of our nations."

He said Peres never tired, never dwelled on the past, and always seemed to have another project in the works.

"It is that faith, that optimism, that belief, even when all the evidence is to the contrary, that tomorrow can be better that makes us not just honor Shimon Peres, but love him," he said.

"The last of the founding generation is now gone," he added. "Toda rabah haver yakar," he said, Hebrew for "thank you so much dear friend."

Peres, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who held every major office in Israel, including president and prime minister, died Wednesday, two weeks after suffering a stroke. He was 93.

Friday's funeral was Israel's largest gathering of international dignitaries since the funeral of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Peres' partner in peace, who was killed by a Jewish nationalist in 1995. The funeral created numerous logistical and security challenges, and roads, including the main highway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, were closed.

In an emotional eulogy, Clinton described Peres as a "wide champion of our common humanity."

