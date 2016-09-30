Subscribe Register Login

Friday, September 30, 2016, 3:15 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Man hid 110 heroin bags in buttocks

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:46 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania drug-dealing suspect was found hiding 110 small bags of heroin in his buttocks.

Authorities say 32-year-old Carbondale resident Corey Davis was arrested Thursday in Scranton, where police conducted an undercover drug buy.

Police say they found the other drugs when they searched Davis after his arrest.

Davis remained Friday in the Lackawanna County jail, where he was unable to post bond.

Online court records show he faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 6. He doesn't have an attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man hid 110 heroin bags in buttocks

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online