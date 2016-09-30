Home /
Rogers man accused of having thousands of child porn images, videos
A Rogers man was arrested this week after investigators with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found nearly 6,000 files of child pornography on his personal laptop, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mathew Ryan McKenzie, 38, of 2803 S. Creekside Drive was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct.
A search of McKenzie’s laptop revealed 5,782 images and videos depicting sexually explicit activities of unknown juveniles from 4 to 16 years old, the affidavit said.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Division first became suspicious of McKenzie in January after downloading more than 300 files of child pornography — including a video — from a device they linked to his home, the affidavit said.
McKenzie was no longer listed Friday as an inmate at the Benton County Jail.
According to the affidavit, investigators had requested a $30,000 bond for McKenzie.
In Arkansas, distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct is a Class C felony for the first offense and a Class B felony for subsequent offenses.
A Class C felony carries a sentence of three to 10 years in person and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.
McKenzie’s criminal history included one arrest in 1998 with no convictions, the affidavit said.
