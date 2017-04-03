Police: Burglars crash SUV into Arkansas convenience store, steal ATM, later lose it

A burglar rammed into a northeast Arkansas convenience store and stole an ATM before fleeing early Saturday, police said.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded around 4:15 a.m. that day to a burglary in progress at the Exxon at 3511 Harrisburg Road.

A 49-year-old caller told authorities that he heard a loud crash followed by a second crash a short time later, according to a report.

Several windows had been broken and a wall had been damaged as a result of the impact, an officer noted.

The witness said he saw the burglar running toward the southwest corner of the gas station and later to the front of the store.

Officers noted that a box, later identified as an ATM, was placed into the back of a silver Chevrolet Suburban.

Multiple burglars were then reported to have driven away in the SUV but lost the ATM when it fell out onto the road as they traveled south, police said. The ATM safe was still secure, though damage was reported to its exterior.

Police said they located the vehicle a few blocks away.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.