Monday, April 03, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

Lottery winner who used part of his $3M prize to deal drugs gets 21 years, prosecutors say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:52 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia man who reportedly used at least part of his $3 million in lottery winnings to deal drugs has been sentenced to serve more than two decades in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Ronnie Music Jr. of Waycross was sentenced Monday to serve 21 years. He pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine and to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Music won $3 million in a scratch-off lottery game in February 2015. Prosecutors say he used the money to buy crystal meth to sell. He was arrested in Tennessee in late 2015 after selling meth to a confidential informant.

Prosecutors say they have indicted and arrested 21 other members of the drug trafficking ring and, including Music, 20 have been convicted.

Comments on: Lottery winner who used part of his $3M prize to deal drugs gets 21 years, prosecutors say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

