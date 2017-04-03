Lottery winner who used part of his $3M prize to deal drugs gets 21 years, prosecutors say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia man who reportedly used at least part of his $3 million in lottery winnings to deal drugs has been sentenced to serve more than two decades in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Ronnie Music Jr. of Waycross was sentenced Monday to serve 21 years. He pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine and to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Music won $3 million in a scratch-off lottery game in February 2015. Prosecutors say he used the money to buy crystal meth to sell. He was arrested in Tennessee in late 2015 after selling meth to a confidential informant.

Prosecutors say they have indicted and arrested 21 other members of the drug trafficking ring and, including Music, 20 have been convicted.