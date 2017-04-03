Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 03, 2017, 2:04 p.m.

PHOTO: Lightning eyed as cause of fire that destroyed Arkansas mobile home, chief says

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.

PHOTO BY WEST MEMPHIS FIRE DEPARTMENT

Two Arkansas fire departments responded Sunday night to extinguish a mobile home that had become engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported from the fire, and only the one home was affected, West Memphis Fire Department Chief Jeff Jones said. The Marion Fire Department also responded to the blaze at Lakeshore Estates, a community between Marion and West Memphis in Crittenden County.

The home was uninhabited at the time of the fire, as it was being remodeled. Its estimated value was around $20,000.

Jones said his department got the call about the fire at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Just before the call, he said several thunderstorms had come through the area.

Jones said that although the official cause of the blaze is listed as undetermined, the building probably caught fire after being hit by lightning during the storms.

