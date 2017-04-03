Home / Latest News /
Woman admits to putting dead cats in refrigerator, pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after police said several dead cats were found in her apartment's refrigerator.
WCHS-TV reported that 31-year-old Madeline Gourevitch of Charleston was fined $300 Monday. A county magistrate suspended a six-month sentence, which will be dropped after a year if she completes 20 hours of community service and stays out of trouble.
According to a criminal complaint, police and animal officials last month found the cats, which died of starvation. A landlord who was checking the property had noticed a smell coming from the kitchen.
Police say cat feces were scattered about the apartment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman admits to putting dead cats in refrigerator, pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.