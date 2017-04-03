Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 03, 2017, 4:26 p.m.

Woman admits to putting dead cats in refrigerator, pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after police said several dead cats were found in her apartment's refrigerator.

WCHS-TV reported that 31-year-old Madeline Gourevitch of Charleston was fined $300 Monday. A county magistrate suspended a six-month sentence, which will be dropped after a year if she completes 20 hours of community service and stays out of trouble.

According to a criminal complaint, police and animal officials last month found the cats, which died of starvation. A landlord who was checking the property had noticed a smell coming from the kitchen.

Police say cat feces were scattered about the apartment.

