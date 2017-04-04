Home /
Man accused of fatally shooting brother at Little Rock home
This article was published today at 6:49 a.m.
A 34-year-old Little Rock man is accused of fatally shooting his brother Monday night at a Little Rock home, authorities said.
Alonzo Lamont Pride was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. when officers investigating a shooting at 4300 Bruno Road found him walking in the area, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report.
Pride, who the report lists as living at the address where the shooting occurred, faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of a controlled substance.
The report identified the victim as Kendrick Gardner and described him as Pride's brother. He died at the scene.
The report didn't detail circumstances leading up to shooting. Police at the scene Monday night said the case appeared to be a "domestic-related" homicide.
Police say Pride was found to be in possession of half of a "cigarette with P.C.P."
Pride remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning with bail not yet set.
The killing is the 16th so far this year in Little Rock.
