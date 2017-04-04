Rape reported on Arkansas State University campus, police log shows

Arkansas State University is investigating a rape reported last week on the main campus in Jonesboro.

The alleged rape happened between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2509 Aggie Road, the listed address for Arkansas Hall, according to a university police log.

That on-campus building houses 350 first-year male students, the university’s website states.

Arkansas Online has reached out to a university spokesman for comment.

Additional information regarding the reported rape was not immediately available.