State Capitol briefs

Some sports venues now free of gun law

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday afternoon signed into law a bill aimed at barring concealed-carry permit holders from Razorback Stadium and other locations hosting collegiate sporting events.

Senate Bill 724 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, also is designed to prohibit these "enhanced" permit holders, who will have extra training, from carrying weapons into the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the State Hospital. The bill also allows private entities not to allow these permit holders onto their property, without posting notices.

The new law will amend Act 562, signed by the governor March 22. Act 562 created the "enhanced" concealed-carry license that would allow the permit holders with up to eight hours of extra training to carry their weapons onto the campuses of public two- and four-year colleges and into many publicly funded buildings, including the state Capitol.

Act 562 and the law signed Monday will become effective Sept. 1. The Arkansas State Police will formulate rules to design a firearm-training program within 120 days of that effective date. More than 220,000 Arkansans have concealed-carry permits.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate rejects bill to require pay stubs

The Senate voted 7-17 to defeat House Bill 1625 by Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, to require an employer of five or more employees to provide a pay stub at least once a month to each full-time employee who has worked at least 60 days for the employer.

The bill fell 11 votes short of the 18 required for approval. Last week, the bill fell two votes short of the 18 required for approval.

Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, said the bill would be good for both employers and employees.

But Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, urged senators to defeat the bill, saying it's another mandate to discourage business people from running a business.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate OKs a must for its ethics code

The Senate approved a resolution to create a rule to require senators to sign a form each January in which they acknowledge their understanding of that chamber's code of ethics.

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, told senators that the Senate adopted this resolution in honor of the late Sen. Stanley Russ of Conway.

It's the interest of the Senate to highlight the importance of its code of ethics and remind the senators each year of the importance of conducting themselves with integrity, and that senators "want to hold themselves to the highest professional, moral and ethical standards at all times," Rapert said in reading from the resolution.

-- Michael R. Wickline

A Section on 04/04/2017