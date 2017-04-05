Archie one of several Razorback recruits at Real Deal

Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament in Little Rock featured several Arkansas prospects, including junior guard Kaden Archie.

Archie, 6-5, 200 of Midlothian, Texas showed a nice shooting touch and ability to finish at the basket while playing for Urban DFW Elite this past weekend. He and assistant coach Scotty Thurman have been communicating for awhile.

“We started our relationship a little bit back when I was a sophomore when they were allowed to talk to sophomores at the time,” Archie said. “He reached out a lot. We haven’t been in touch here lately, but he really did like my game.”

He has five scholarship offers from Tulsa, Boise State, Stephen F. Austin and others while drawing interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, SMU, Wichita State, Nebraska and Creighton.

Thurman has told Archie his skill set fits what Arkansas likes to do.

“They get up and down fast,” Archie said. “That’s my type of game. I like to run and I like to get my team the ball. I like to knock down shots and go to the rack strong. That’s my type of game so Arkansas and myself could really fit.”

Archie averaged 18.7 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals a game for the 23-11 Panthers while shooting 48 percent from the field and 28 percent from beyond the three-point line this past season.

He said Thurman is a player’s coach.

“No doubt about it,” Archie said. “He relates with his players really well.”

This spring and summer will see an improved Archie.

“I’m an improved shooter,” he said. “I worked on my shot over the summer and this school year. I’m a hard slasher, athletic. I get my teammates involved.”

Archie has a 3.4 grade point average and plans to major in criminal justice for good reason.

“My mom is a lawyer and my dad is a retired federal agent,” Archie said. “I definitely want to get into that field.”