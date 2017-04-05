Arkansas man sentenced to more than 17 years for child pornography

An Arkansas man was sentenced to more than 17 years imprisonment Tuesday after he was convicted of receiving child pornography, authorities said.

Charles Ray Smith, 31, of Winslow was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville to 210 months, or more than 17 years, in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised released on one count of receipt of child pornography, according to a news release.

Law enforcement arrested Smith in September 2016 on charges of sexual abuse, the release said. He reportedly told authorities he had been downloading child pornography on his cellphone and would transfer it onto his laptop computer.

Investigators then seized two laptops from Smith's bedroom and found several graphic images, the release said.

Smith was indicted in October and pleaded guilty in December. Smith was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 2006, the release said.