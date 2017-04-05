Home / Latest News /
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Arkansas, police say
A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday night in northeast Arkansas, according to police.
The wreck happened around 9:10 p.m. as Christopher Harrison of Corning was traveling east on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro, a Jonesboro Police Department report states.
Authorities say the driver of a GMC Terrain, 21-year-old Caleb King of Jonesboro, failed to yield to Harrison’s Buell Blast motorcycle while attempting to turn south onto University Loop.
King’s SUV then struck the motorcyclist in a head-on crash, according to the report.
Medical personnel arrived a short time later and requested the coroner, police said.
Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene by the Craighead County coroner.
