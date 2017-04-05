Police: 2 armed assailants take Cadillac outside Little Rock store; owner recovers it hours later

A woman called police to report that she had recovered her car hours after someone else told officers that it had been carjacked outside a Little Rock retailer.

The Little Rock Police Department responded Tuesday to a report of a stolen vehicle outside Burlington Coat Factory at 9101 W. Markham St.

At the scene, a 27-year-old victim told officers that a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe bumped into the black Cadillac ATS she was driving around 11:30 p.m., at which point she pulled into the retailer’s parking lot.

Two people, each wielding black handguns, then got out of the Chevrolet and began yelling at the woman to get out of the Cadillac, according to a report.

When the woman exited, the two carjackers entered the Cadillac and fled west on Markham Street, with another person following behind in the Chevrolet, officers noted.

At least one other person was reportedly inside the Cadillac at the time of the carjacking. That victim traveled to Dumas immediately after, authorities said.

Police were able to later verify that the vehicle had been recovered after the owner of the vehicle, who was not present during the carjacking, called authorities Wednesday morning.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.