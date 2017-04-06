Longtime friend pulls out 8-inch knife, robs him in North Little Rock, victim tells police

An assailant wielded an 8-inch long knife while robbing his longtime friend of money and his cellphone in North Little Rock, the victim told police.

The 39-year-old Jacksonville man said that he was talking with the friend on the sidewalk of a business in the 200 block of East Washington Avenue about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday when his demeanor suddenly changed.

The assailant then demanded that the victim hand over items in his possession, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

When the 39-year-old refused, he told police, the robber “took an aggressive stance” and reportedly said he would “kick his a**.”

Officers noted that the friend pulled a fixed-blade knife and held it at the victim, took about $380 in cash and a Cricket cellphone and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.