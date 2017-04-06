Home / Latest News /
Man's hand cut off by machete in fight, gets reattached
By The Associated Press
LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who had his hand cut off by a machete during a fight has had the hand reattached, and authorities say the suspect has been ordered held without bail.
The Sun reported that police responded to a Lowell public housing project about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prosecutors said officers, at first, found only the hand because the victim ran away screaming.
His family told authorities the hand has been reattached at a hospital.
The suspect, 54-year-old Domingo Ayala, was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a hearing to determine whether he is dangerous. He faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors say the victim got into an argument with the suspect's son, and at some point, Ayala retrieved the machete.
