Man's hand cut off by machete in fight, gets reattached

LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who had his hand cut off by a machete during a fight has had the hand reattached, and authorities say the suspect has been ordered held without bail.

The Sun reported that police responded to a Lowell public housing project about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prosecutors said officers, at first, found only the hand because the victim ran away screaming.

His family told authorities the hand has been reattached at a hospital.

The suspect, 54-year-old Domingo Ayala, was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a hearing to determine whether he is dangerous. He faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the victim got into an argument with the suspect's son, and at some point, Ayala retrieved the machete.