Police: Man shot during fight at ex-girlfriend's home in Little Rock, later arrested

A man was shot in the upper arm Thursday morning during a domestic dispute in Little Rock and later arrested, police said.

Ricky Higgs, 24, of Little Rock, flagged down an on-duty patrol officer in the area of East Roosevelt Road and Lindsey Road and told authorities that he had been shot at a home in the 6600 block of Pecan Lane.

The shooting, which reportedly stemmed from an argument with Higgs’ ex-girlfriend, happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Higgs was treated on site for a small-caliber gunshot wound to the right upper forearm before being transported to Baptist Heath Medical Center in Little Rock.

Police said that the man's ex-girlfriend, Briana Lewis, 21, of Little Rock, told another 24-year-old man staying at the residence that her Higgs was outside and was trying to break in.

At that point, the man went to the front of the house and heard a window in the back of the residence break, finding Higgs inside shortly after, officers noted.

Lewis shot Higgs after an altercation between the two, Moore told authorities. Higgs then wrestled the gun away from Lewis and dropped the weapon, at which point Moore kicked it away from Higgs, the report noted.

Higgs fled the home in a gray Toyota Camry, according to authorities.

Records show Higgs was later arrested on charges of residential burglary, domestic battering and violation of a protection order. A hold was also placed on him for a burglary warrant out of Pulaski County.

Lewis told officers that she shot Higgs out of fear for her safety, adding that she had an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend.

Lewis was released without charges pending a review by the prosecuting attorney’s office, police said.