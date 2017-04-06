Style: Blue Man Group

You probably already know whether you'll be seeing the latest installment in the Smurfs franchise this weekend. It all depends on whether you're with chaperoning an invested member of the film's demographic. Whatever the merits of the movie, it's really a show for kids.

On the other end of the chronological spectrum, we've got gruff-but-lovable oldsters Alan Arkin, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman striking a blow for economic independence in the geriatric action comedy Going in Style. The there’s the faith-based movie, The Case for Christ, in which an intrepid journalist starts set out to disprove the divinity of Jesus. (Should we have issued a “spoiler alert” for the title?)

Yep, it's still April. But we also have Dan Lybarger interviewing Ted Braun, the director of Betting on Zero, the Herbalife documentary that's available for streaming tomorrow, and Karen Martin's weekly take on home video. All in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.