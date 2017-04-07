Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 07, 2017, 6:54 p.m.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield pleads not guilty in Arkansas incident

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:34 p.m.

this-screenshot-of-a-dashboard-camera-video-released-by-the-fayetteville-police-department-shows-oklahoma-quarterback-baker-mayfields-arrest-in-february

PHOTO BY FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

This screenshot of a dashboard-camera video released by the Fayetteville Police Department shows Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's arrest in February.

FAYETTEVILLE — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has pleaded not guilty to public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, was accused of running away and being tackled by an officer following an altercation near a popular downtown area in Fayetteville in February. Mayfield's attorney, Woody Bassett, entered a not guilty plea for Mayfield on Friday in district court in Fayetteville. Mayfield was not present.

Mayfield has apologized and said his arrest was the "biggest mistake" of his life. Coach Bob Stoops hasn't punished the senior and said he will wait for the legal process to conclude.

Mayfield assumed the starting job for the Sooners in 2015 and has led them to two Big 12 Conference titles.

