Police name officer who fatally shot man outside west Little Rock hotel

Authorities on Friday identified the police officer who fatally shot a man outside a west Little Rock hotel Wednesday night.

The Little Rock Police Department said officer Jonathan Gonzalez shot Austin Dakota Snyder, 22, in the parking lot of an Extended Stay America at 10800 Kanis Road.

As uniformed officers approached the vehicle, Snyder drove forward and crashed into a passing Dodge Challenger, according to a police report. The Challenger then struck a police car.

Police, who had reportedly received information that Snyder was armed, said Snyder ignored commands to show his hands. Gonzalez opened fire when Snyder "dropped his right hand from the steering wheel to his right side," the report states.

Snyder was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock for treatment. He died from his injuries shortly afterward.

No one else was injured, according to reports.

Gonzalez, who was placed on administrative leave per department policy, has been a police officer with the Little Rock agency since June 29, 2015.

Reporter Scott Carroll contributed to this story.