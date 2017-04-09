Racer speeds by Weast Hill to win
By Pete Perkins
HOT SPRINGS -- Racer raced past 4-5 favorite Weast Hill late in the final turn and pulled away to win the $100,000 Arkansas Breeders' Stakes at Oaklawn Park by 1½ lengths over Mallard's Bro.
Racer completed the 1 1/16th-mile race in 1:45.37. Chantmeupbaby finished third, a nose behind Mallard's Bro and three-quarters of a length in front fourth-place J P of Galilee.
Weast Hill gave way and finished sixth in the field of nine.
The race, for horses bred in Arkansas, saw Weast Hill, who has lost two in a row after his winning first seven career Oaklawn Park starts, lead through an opening quarter-mile in 23.15, the half in 45.96, and 6 furlongs in 1:10.70.
"Weast Hill is tough," Racer's jockey Jon Court said. "I just didn't want to hook up and us both cook each other off. I tried to leave him alone and let [Racer] go easy."
Racer is owned by Val Yagos and trained by Tim Martin.
"He's a homebred," Yagos said. "I've had him since Day 1. He's been wonderful. This is so exciting. I'm overwhelmed. Speechless and overwhelmed, and that doesn't happen very often, really. I want to thank Tim Martin. He's done wonderful work with Racer. This is just thrilling."
