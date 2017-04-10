Charleston church shooter pleads guilty to state charges, gets 9 life sentences

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences in state prison after he pleaded guilty to state murder charges Monday, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

Judge J.C. Nicholson imposed the sentences after a hearing in which church members and Roof's grandfather testified about the personal toll of the case.

Standing at the defense table with his attorneys, clad in a gray and white striped jail jumpsuit and handcuffed to a chain at his waist, the self-avowed white supremacist entered his guilty pleas.

Under a plea agreement, Judge J.C. Nicholson sentenced Roof to life in prison on the state murder charges. The deal with state prosecutors, who also had been pursuing the death penalty, came in exchange for a life prison sentence on the state charges.

But before sentencing Roof, Nicholson heard members of historically black Emanuel AME Church describe the toll the June 2015 shooting took on them and their community.

"The impact at Mother Emanuel has been far reaching," said Pastor Eric Manning, who currently leads Emanuel's congregation. "We visit the crime scene every day."

Blondelle Gadsden, sister of slain Myra Thompson, said: "Even though we're at a point where death has been the sentence for him, my heart still goes out to him in hopes that he would repent to save himself from himself. I can't think of anything worse that he could do at this point than to not accept Christ and try to make his days on this earth a little bit more peaceful."

But Eva Dilligard, whose sister Susie Jackson was slain by Roof, said, "I think somebody doing something like that, he should get death. ... I'm very sorry. I'm a child of God. But he hurt the entire family."

The judge also heard from Roof's grandfather, Columbia attorney Joe Roof.

"I want everyone to understand that nothing is all bad, and Dylann is not all bad," the elder Roof said. He added that he and his wife pray for the Emanuel families every night, and are sensitive to their problems.

"We have been distressed and just sick over what has happened to these families," the grandfather said.

After Monday's hearing, Roof, 23, will return to a local jail, while technically in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, until he's transferred to a Bureau of Prisons facility "in short order," a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press.

The official spoke on a condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the case.