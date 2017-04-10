Police: Carjacker in Little Rock points gun at 2-year-old boy, threatens to shoot

A Little Rock man was robbed of his car Saturday afternoon by a gunman who pointed his weapon at the victim's 2-year-old son and threatened to shoot the boy, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at a home in the 8000 block of Woodhaven Drive, which runs west of Chicot Road south of Baseline Road in southwest Little Rock.

The 41-year-old resident told investigators he was getting his son out of his 2013 Dodge Charger when a man he has given rides to in the past showed up, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The resident told the man to leave, the report said, at which point the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the resident.

The man then "pointed the gun at [the 2-year-old boy] and said he would shoot [the boy] if he did not give him his vehicle," officer Seth Thomas wrote in the report.

The victim handed over his keys and the carjacker fled in the vehicle, police said.

The suspect is identified in the report as 34-year-old Marquis Hunt. There had been no arrest at the time of the report and Hunt was not listed as an inmate in the Pulaski County jail Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.