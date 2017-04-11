Arkansas employee arrested after stealing $10,000 from ATM bag, police say

An Arkansas man is accused of stealing $10,000 from his employer's ATM bag and then returning the money when he got caught earlier this month, according to a police report.

Little Rock officers were sent to Loomis Armored U.S., a cash distribution business, at 1300 S. Chester St. after getting a call Monday that someone had stolen from the business, according to a police report.

District Manager Jonathan Rollins told officers that one of their ATMs was serviced on April 4 and came up $10,000 short. After he investigated the theft, Rollins concluded an employee, 22-year-old Brandon Rhea of Ward, took the cash from an ATM bag a few days prior, the manager reportedly told police.

Rollins said he then spoke with Rhea, who brought the entire $10,000 back to the company, according to the report.

Rhea was arrested at the Little Rock Loomis location on a felony theft of property charge and was initially being held without bail. He was not listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning, according to online records.

A court date is scheduled for April 24.