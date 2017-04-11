Part of I-30 in Saline County reopens after wreck

UPDATE:

A section of Interstate 30 south of Benton that had been closed because of a wreck is back open.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said just before 7 a.m. that I-30 between mile markers 113 and 114 was back open.

EARLIER:

Part of Interstate 30 in Saline County is shut down Tuesday morning due to a commercial motor vehicle accident, officials said.

All eastbound lanes of I-30 between mile markers 113 and 114 just south of Benton are closed, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

That portion of the roadway has been shut down since about 4:10 a.m. due to a commercial motor vehicle accident, officials said.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed stopped traffic in the area at 6:30 a.m.

