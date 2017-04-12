Police: Arkansas man arrested in homicide also injured himself in shooting

Police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man in an altercation that left another man dead earlier this month in Hot Springs.

Demetrius Perry of Hot Springs was booked into the Garland County jail on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.

Authorities say that late April 5, Perry fired a shot that struck himself first before fatally wounding 32-year-old Charles David Hill of Hot Springs.

The shot hit Perry in his right arm before exiting and striking Hill in his abdomen, the release states.

Officers were initially called about 10:15 p.m. April 5 to an accident in the 600 block of Higdon Ferry Road, where they found large amounts of blood covering the driver’s seat and exterior of a white Honda Accord.

About 15 minutes later, police found a man, later identified as Hill, shot in the 300 block of Garens Street. Hill was transported to CHI St. Vincent Medical Center in Hot Springs, where he was later pronounced dead.

Using witness information of the shooter's clothing, authorities were able to link Perry to the scene.

Perry was questioned while being treated for his injury at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, police said. He was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday at the hospital.

Records show Perry remained at the Garland County jail without bail as of Wednesday morning.