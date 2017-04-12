No signings today, but Hogs searching

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men's basketball Coach Mike Anderson isn't expected to sign any players today, the beginning of the spring signing period that runs until May 17.

Anderson is looking to add one more player to the three signees the Hogs signed during the early signing period. El Dorado center/power forward Daniel Gafford, guard Khalil Garland of Little Rock Parkview and small forward Darious Hall of Mills signed with the Razorbacks in November.

The Hogs are expected to host former Oklahoma State point guard commitment Amauri Hardy for an official visit Thursday until Saturday.

Hardy, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Mich., committed to the Cowboys in December after also receiving scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia, Kent State and others.

He reopened his recruiting when Coach Brad Underwood left Oklahoma State to take the job at Illinois on March 18. He averaged 29 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists per game last season and was named to the Detroit Free Press' five-member Dream Team.

The Hogs were expected to host point guard Michael Weathers, who is transferring from Miami (Ohio), but the Razorbacks cancelled the trip.

Weathers, 6-3, 165, was named the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year after averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game last season.

He plans to officially visit Nevada on Friday. He will also visit Xavier on April 20, Oklahoma State on April 25 and Miami (Fla.) on April 30.

Anderson and assistant coaches Scotty Thurman and T.J. Cleveland visited Hardy and Weathers on Sunday.

Former Miami (Ohio) Coach John Cooper is now an assistant at Oklahoma State.

Anderson and Razorbacks associate head coach Melvin Watkins are also recruiting guard Shakwon Barrett, 6-4, 190, of Tech Academy in Sault St. Marie, Ontario. He has also mentioned plans to officially visit the Hogs on Monday. He recently officially visited Michigan.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports reported Tuesday the Razorbacks and others were showing interest in Memphis guard transfer Markel Crawford, 6-5, 208.

Crawford, who averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for Memphis last season, announced his plans to be a graduate transfer Monday and will play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

The University of Central Arkansas expects to sign one men's basketball player, while Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock are not expecting to sign anyone today. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff''s signing status was not known Tuesday night.

Sports on 04/12/2017