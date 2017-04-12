Pedestrian killed in Little Rock hit-and-run identified

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a Little Rock hit-and-run Friday night.

Fred Deloach, 56, was hit by two vehicles in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road about 10:15 p.m., police said. Authorities said the first vehicle stopped after hitting Deloach, who was described by police as homeless.

The second vehicle, which police say was a large white SUV, left the scene. No further information about the vehicle was available Wednesday afternoon.

Colonel Glenn was closed from University Avenue to 36th Street for several hours Friday night.